Kelsea Ballerini Shares Title Track ‘Unapologetically’

Kelsea Ballerini has shared the title track to her new album Unapologetically, which will be released on November 3.

“And I’m unapologetically in love, and that’s unapologetically enough,” Ballerini sings on the chorus. “No matter where it takes me, even if it breaks me, I’m unapologetically all in.”

The singer also revealed the tracklist to her highly anticipated sophomore effort.

Check out Ballerini’s new song, and full tracklisting below.

1. Graveyard

2. Miss Me More

3. Get Over Yourself

4. Roses

5. Machine Heart

6. In Between

7. High School

8. End of the World

9. I Hate Love Songs

10. Unapologetically

11. Music

12. Legends