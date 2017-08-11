Kip Moore Shares New Music Video for ‘The Bull’

By Robyn Collins

Kip Moore has released a music video for his new song “The Bull.” The track was written by Luke Dick, who also co-wrote Moore’s “Magic” and “That’s Alright With Me.”

“I was pretty quickly sucked into the feel of this song and the message behind it,” Moore told Billboard. “I feel I’ve taken several of life’s punches over the years, and it’s what you do when that happens that will shape the person you become. This song was me and that’s why it’s the first outside song I’ve ever recorded.”

The jangly, energetic tune is enhanced by the music video, which opens with the singer playing in a dive bar to a few disinterested people. He winds up alone drinking whiskey and smashes a guitar against the wall before falling asleep.

Moore dreams about a Jedi-like character who takes him to a place where he can “believe.” Initially, the character is hesitant to join the festival of people, but by the end of the bridge, he’s all in and jumping up and down on a crowded dance floor.

The cut appears on the singer forthcoming album Slowheart, which arrives Sept. 8. Check out Kip’s latest below.