Nashville Know-It-All: What Former One Direction Member Did A Duet With Maren Morris?

It seems like people crossing musical genres is becoming a regular thing in country music.

Former One Direction member Niall Horan just recorded a duet with Maren Morris called “Seeing Blind.”

He’s not the only pop star that seems to be going country either!

It seems that pop singer Sam Smith has been spending a lot of time in Nashville as well!

Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All has all the scoop on that!

But that’s not all, she also talked with Charles Kelley of Lady A about how touring has changed since he’s had a child!

