Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Sean From The South Side

Was Roman intimidated that his opponent, Shawn from the South Side, is a police officer?

Another added twist…

Shawn’s a Sox fan and Roman is very obviously a Cubs fan!

No matter what you do or whatever team you cheer for, you can get your chance at Roman’s College of Country Knowledge by emailing Mornings@US99.com.

This singer says he’s at a point in his career where he’s not willing to give music 100% of his time anymore. Maybe it’s because he’s recently gotten married. Who is he? Miranda Lambert showed up at a recent Little Big Town show in Nashville to sing this Dixie Chicks song. What song was it? This singer, who is currently headlining the “What the Hell” World Tour has two daughters, named Evelyn and Jordan and a son named Knox. Who is he? Chris Lane and his brother auditioned for the seventh season of American Idol but did not make it to Hollywood. Chris will be performing in Chicago this weekend. Where will he be at? Don’t ask Miranda Lambert her divorce. She said in a recent interview that she’s not going to talk about it. Who was she married to?

Today’s answers: