TOPIC: What’s The Worst Excuse Someone Gave You For Being Late?

Kimmie Caruba is normally on at night, but is filling in for Drew Walker this week while he’s on vacation.

While Drew usually comes in way early, Kimmie showed up yesterday at exactly 10 AM and blamed her lateness on her dog!

She told Stylz and Roman that her dog got sick and she had to clean it up and that’s why she was cutting it so close.

Do you believe her?

You can hear what she told Stylz and Roman yourself in the audio below and judge for yourself.

She also hear some other excuses people have given our US99 listeners as well!