Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Return Date For All Things Pumpkin!

Pumpkin’s back, back again, tell a friend!

Dunkin’ Donuts beat competitors to the punch by announcing the return of their pumpkin flavored goodies.

Yes, it will still be warm out when pumpkin returns to DD locations on August 28, 2017, but I doubt any fall fans are complaining.

Who doesn’t love an iced pumpkin coffee as the weather cools down and the leaves start turning different shades of brown, red and orange?

The brand is bringing back it’s classic pumpkin spice and changing things up with the addition of maple pecan coffees and lattes plus a maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich.

Announcing before main competitors McDonalds and Starbucks definitely gives a sales boost considering those who have been waiting all year for will flock to the nearest DD for their fix.

The chain also made the announcement on socials with the help of dance pumpkin man!