Who would ever have thought that The Backstreet Boys would ever have a hit on country radio?

But, as BSB explained to Stylz and Roman, it all happened organically so it was destined to happen!

They also explained what it was like to play Wrigley Field for the first time and whether they would try and steal the Cubs World Series trophy!

Don’t worry Cubs fans, they wee just kidding!

Backstreet’s Back….with Stylz and Roman!