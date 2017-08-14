Maren Morris Collabs with Niall Horan on “Seeing Blind”

Pop-country fans are going to love this recent collab!

Maren Morris is lending her vocals to a new Niall Horan tune, according to Variety.

The duo recently performed the pop-hit titled “Seeing Blind” at a recent Capital Music Group showcase, Capitol Congress.

During Capitol Congress, Horan revealed that he emailed the “My Church” singer to see if she’d be willing to sing on his record.

Morris “happily accepted” the invitation to sing what Horan exclaims is an “infectious chorus accented by Morris’ vocals.”

The song follows Horan’s acoustic, folky style, which obviously means it “easily find its way to formats outside of pop.”

We’ve always felt like the former One Direction boy-bander had some country in him.

Maren, who has experimented with pop-influenced tunes, recently collaborated with Thomas Rhett on “Craving You.”

 

