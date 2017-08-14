Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Casey From The North Side

Casey was working out while she challenged Roman in the College of Country Knowledge!

Was she “pumped up” enough to beat him?

Alan Jackson almost recorded the song “Chicken Fried” but decided against it. Who ended up having a hit with that song? Joe Nichols released a music video of him doing a country version of this Sir-Mix-A-Lot song. The rapper even appears in the video for the song. What song was it? Before getting into music, this “Round Here Buzz” singer got a degree in marketing from Appalachian State University. Who is he? Justin Moore is actually up for an Emmy Award for Original Music and Lyrics, for a comedy song he did on what late night talk show? Scotty McCreery’s parents originally planned on naming him Evan, but changed their minds as they were on their way to the hospital. What singer, who also went on to become a country music star, did he beat to win American Idol?