Thomas Rhett, wife and baby Ada James are home

We’ve been waiting for Lauren Akins to go into labor since she hit her due date earlier last week (okay, okay, we’ve been waiting the past month). Finally, after 36 hours of labor, she & husband, Thomas Rhett, welcomed their baby girl, Ada James.

And now, the (finally) complete family is home!!

The couple have had a parenting crash course the past couple of months after they got to bring their beautiful toddler, Willa Gray home. Now the stakes are higher with a newborn AND Willa — to say they’ve got their hands full would be an understatement!!

Honestly though, they’re COMPLETE naturals and we couldn’t be more happy for the new family!!!