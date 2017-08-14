VIDEO: Which Member of FGL Had A BSB Poster On Their Wall As A Kid?

August 14, 2017 9:28 AM
After hearing this, you won’t be surprised that Florida Georgia Line and The Backstreet Boys ended up collaborating.

While both members of the group are fans, FGL’s Brian Kelley told Stylz and Roman backstage at Wrigley Field this past weekend that he actually had a BSB poster on his wall growing up.

They also talked to Tyler Hubbard, who just found out that his wife is pregnant with a girl, when they originally thought they were having a boy!

They also reveal to Stylz and Roman what’s on their iPods currently, what’s next for them musically and more!

