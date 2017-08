First it was “Games of Thrones” and “Orange Is The New Black.”

Well, the hackers are at it again!

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” was supposed to debut in October on HBO, but is already up on the web!

Also…

It was a good weekend for Taylor Swift.

She’s been in court in a case that involves a Denver DJ allegedly touching her inappropriately.

A judge ruled on a part of that case on Friday….and Stylz and Roman have all the details on what happened!