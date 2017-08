Now that Thomas Rhett’s family is all together, let’s take a look down memory lane… we know it’s only been a few months, but Thomas is CLEARLY a natural at this parenting thing… (oh, and his wife Lauren as well!)

1. Willa’s first time on stage



2. Pre-show time



3. Willa’s first extended time on the road



4. When he & Willa had matching shoes



5. Celebrating the 4th as a group of 3!



6. Photo Booth Shoot



7. Kiss Monster



8. Matching outfits!



9. Meeting Ada James



10. And finally…