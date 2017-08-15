Blake Shelton Announces New Live EP

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Blake Shelton fired up his fans by taking to social media and announcing a new 6-song live EP, simply titled Blake Shelton (Live), which is set to start streaming on August 25.

“My favorite thing is playing for y’all,” Shelton said on the social posts, including the sepia-toned cover art featuring the singer holding up an acoustic guitar.

The EP was recorded during his surprise pop-up show that happened during the CMA Music Festival in Nashville over the summer.

Shelton also used social media to post a quick clip of the release’s opening track, “All About Tonight.” Watch it below, and check out the tracklisting for Blake’s new EP.



1. All About Tonight (Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip)

2. Honey Bee (Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip)

3. Ol’ Red (James Bohan, Don Goodman, Mark Sherrill)

4. Home (Michael Bublé, Alan Chang, Amy Foster-Gillies)

5. Boys ‘Round Here (Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Craig Wiseman)

6. A Guy With A Girl (Ashley Gorley, Bryan Simpson)

