Chicago Could Be In Store For A Warm Winter

We apologize in advance for writing about the winter in the middle of August, but we promise we’re bringing good news.

Not only are we being promised a warmer than usual FALL but winter is also supposed to be mild!

The Farmer’s Almanac has released its long range weather forecast and indicates that this upcoming winter may not be such a bad one in Chicago.

They write,

“Winter will be warmer than normal, with slightly above-normal precipitation. The coldest periods will be in early to mid-December, early January, and mid-February. Snowfall will be above normal in Ohio and below normal elsewhere, with the snowiest periods in early to mid-December, late December, early January, and early February.”

While nothing is set in stone, this is certainly promising news!

That being said, it’s Chicago and it shouldn’t surprise anyone if we get a lot of snow & bitter cold this winter.