Chicago Could Be In Store For A Warm Winter

August 15, 2017 11:58 AM
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

We apologize in advance for writing about the winter in the middle of August, but we promise we’re bringing good news.

Not only are we being promised a warmer than usual FALL but winter is also supposed to be mild!

The Farmer’s Almanac has released its long range weather forecast and indicates that this upcoming winter may not be such a bad one in Chicago.

They write,

“Winter will be warmer than normal, with slightly above-normal precipitation. The coldest periods will be in early to mid-December, early January, and mid-February. Snowfall will be above normal in Ohio and below normal elsewhere, with the snowiest periods in early to mid-December, late December, early January, and early February.”

While nothing is set in stone, this is certainly promising news!

That being said, it’s Chicago and it shouldn’t surprise anyone if we get a lot of snow & bitter cold this winter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live