Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Julia From Tinley Park

Julia from Tinley Park really wanted those Lady Antebellum tickets.
Did she beat Roman in the College of Country Knowledge!
- This “Kick the Dust Up” singer turned 41 last month and got a salmon shaped birthday cake for his special day. Who is he?
- Brett Eldredge performed on this morning TV talk show the other day, a show that features Al Roker, Matt Lauer and Kathie Lee Gifford? What show was it?
- Which member of Florida Georgia Line thought his wife was having a boy but it turns out she’s actually having a girl?
- This singer who is best known for songs like “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Southern Cowboy” passed away recently at the age of 81. Can you name him?
- Taylor Swift’s mom testified during her daughter’s court case over a Denver DJ who Taylor says “touched her inappropriately.” What is Taylor’s mom’s name?
Today’s answers:
- Luke Bryan
- The Today Show
- Tyler
- Glen Campbell
- Andrea Swift