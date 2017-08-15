Thomas Rhett Album Release Event Is Coming To Chicago September 8th!

August 15, 2017 8:12 AM
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder)

Thomas Rhett is going to be a busy guy the day his “Life Changes” album is released.

He’ll be doing three shows….in three different cities on that day!

On September 8th, he’ll be performing in Boston, Philadelphia…..and Chicago!

He’ll be a Joe’s Live in Rosemont that night.

So how do you get in in what he’s calling the ‘Live From The B-Stage” event?

Go to HomeTeamTour.com and click the link to buy one of the very limited B-Stage Bundles that he has on sale.

According to the website, here’s what you get:

  • 1 Life Changes Standard CD + Signed Album Booklet
  • 1 Digital Album (including the “Instant” Grat Tracks as each becomes available)
  • 1 Limited Edition Event T-Shirt (Adult Unisex Sizes Small – 2X available)
  • 1 General Admission Entry to Thomas Rhett’s Album Release Event: Live! From The B-Stage in Chicago

Tickets go on sale tonight at 6 PM!

