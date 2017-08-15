TOPIC: Is this Your Wedding Ring?

Fellas, look down at your left hand right now.

Are you wearing your wedding ring?

If you aren’t and you were recently at the Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys, Chris Lane show, than you’re in the right place.

Kelly, who attended the show over the weekend, found a man’s wedding ring in section B on the field. (She had some GOOOD seats!)

She did the only logical thing and called up the Stylz and Roman morning show so that they could help her find the owner.

S&R talked with a few attendees to find out if they had their rings and what would happen if they came home without them.

Would their wives kick them out? Would they sleep on the US*99 studio couch? Would they be understanding?

Listen to the segment: