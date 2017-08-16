7-Eleven’s “Bring Your Own Cup Day” Is Back This August

You can always count on 7-Eleven to hook it up when it comes to Slurpees.

Last month, everyone was indulging during National Slurpee Day and this month, we’re celebrating 7-Elevene’s beloved Bring Your Own Cup Day.

On Friday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 19, you can fill up whatever canister your heart desires with Slurpee for just $1.50.

There are a few rules however that you need to follow if you want to participate.

The countdown has begun! #BYOCupDay is this weekend August 18-19 from 11AM-7PM! Are you prepared for the challenge? @tatelovett pic.twitter.com/5hq421Lq1n — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) August 15, 2017

The Slurpee must fit in the 10inch slot, which is usually where your cup would go. No breaking the machine and ruining it for others. And definitely no bringing your cooler to load up!

The cup/canister/vessel must be watertight and food safe.

Only one per person.

The deal will run from 11am to 7pm.