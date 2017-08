If you’re a parent, the next couple of weeks are either a really happy or really sad time for you!

That’s because it’s Back to School Time!

Stylz 15 year old son Nate’s first day at Niles West High School is this morning, so the guys decided to call and give him a wakeup call in the most obnoxious way they could!

After they did that, some other parents wanted to get in on the wakeup action, so Stylz and Roman called their kids to wake them up too!