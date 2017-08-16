AUDIO: We Found The Owner Of Our Lost Wedding Ring!

August 16, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Florida Georgia Line, Found, Husband, Lost, Social Media, Wedding Ring, Wife, Wrigley Field

If you listened to Stylz and Roman yesterday, you probably heard them talk to Kelly, who found a man’s wedding ring on the ground at the Florida Georgia Line concert at Wrigley on Saturday.

Finding the owner seemed like searching  for a needle in a haystack, but using the power of the radio airwaves and social media….Stylz and Roman did just that!

They talked to Laura, whose husband lost his ring on Saturday.

There were a couple of identifying things that Stylz and Roman didn’t mention on the air….and she named all of those things!

Hear all the amazing audio right here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live