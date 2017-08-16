AUDIO: We Found The Owner Of Our Lost Wedding Ring!

If you listened to Stylz and Roman yesterday, you probably heard them talk to Kelly, who found a man’s wedding ring on the ground at the Florida Georgia Line concert at Wrigley on Saturday.

Finding the owner seemed like searching for a needle in a haystack, but using the power of the radio airwaves and social media….Stylz and Roman did just that!

They talked to Laura, whose husband lost his ring on Saturday.

There were a couple of identifying things that Stylz and Roman didn’t mention on the air….and she named all of those things!

Hear all the amazing audio right here: