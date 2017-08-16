Even The Cream Cheese at Dunkin’ Donuts is Ready for Fall

August 16, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: pumpkin, cream cheese

Our bodies are ready for Pumpkin Spice everything, including cream cheese!

Earlier this week, we announced that Dunkin’ Donuts was brining back pumpkin goodies, including coffee, before the end of the month.

Now they’re pumpkin spicing things up with the addition that’s will change your bagel routine forever  – the Pumpkin Cheese Spread.

The spread is said to be made with REAL pumpkins so obviously it will pair perfectly with all the pumpkin lattes, pumpkin donuts and pumpkin muffins.

If you aren’t a fan of all things pumpkin but still want a cozy alternative, Dunkin’ is also adding maple-pecan flavored items, including a maple-bacon breakfast sandwich.

And that’s not all. Dunkin’ is so excited to bring the fall vibes that they’ve even designed a donut especially for the fall season, the Festive Fall Donut, which comes features an array of seasonal colors,  including red icing and chocolate and orange sprinkles.
The limited time menu will be available on August 28th!
