Kid Rock May Be Ineligible for Senate Run Due to Stage Name

It seems like Kid Rock’s Senate campaign may have hit a bit of a snag.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, might not be able to use his stage name on the ballot for the Senate run next year.

And without his stage name and celebrity appeal, his chances might not be as good.

If he’s serious about running, he would first have to submit enough valid signatures to secure a spot on the ballot and then list himself as “Kid Rock.”

From there, the Michigan Bureau of Elections staff would have to determine if using the stage name is permissable.

Michigan’s Affidavit of Identity and Receipt of Filing follows a certain set of stipulations, one of those being that a candidate “may not use a “nickname that is not a recognized diminutive of the candidate’s given name.”

If he does run, he’ll be facing off against seasoned Senator Stabenow.