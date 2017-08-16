Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Max From Itasca

Want your chance at making Roman flunk out of his own College of Country Knowledge?
Email Mornings@US99.com!
Today’s Questions:
- Charles Kelley says he was offered his first record deal by James Brown. What group is he a part of?
- Kelly Clarkson says she would love to work with Cam and Kelsea Ballerini. Who did Clarkson beat to win during the first season of American Idol?
- Former One Direction member Niall Horan revealed in a recent interview that he’s recorded a duet with Maren Morris. What was the name of the duet that Morris did with Thomas Rhett?
- Before becoming part of this three person group, Cameron Duddy was a music video director. What group is he a part of?
- Jay Cutler is now the QB for the Miami Dolphins. What singer says he’s a huge fan of that team and even sang in a song about how “the Dolphins make me cry”?
Today’s Answers:
- Lady A
- Justin Guarini
- Craving You
- Midland
- Darius Rucker