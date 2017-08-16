Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Max From Itasca

August 16, 2017 9:22 AM
Want your chance at making Roman flunk out of his own College of Country Knowledge?

Email Mornings@US99.com!

Today’s Questions:

  1. Charles Kelley says he was offered his first record deal by James Brown.  What group is he a part of?
  2. Kelly Clarkson says she would love to work with Cam and Kelsea Ballerini.  Who did Clarkson beat to win during the first season of American Idol?
  3. Former One Direction member Niall Horan revealed in a recent interview that he’s recorded a duet with Maren Morris.  What was the name of the duet that Morris did with Thomas Rhett?
  4. Before becoming part of this three person group, Cameron Duddy was a music video director.  What group is he a part of?
  5. Jay Cutler is now the QB for the Miami Dolphins.  What singer says he’s a huge fan of that team and even sang in a song about how “the Dolphins make me cry”?

 

Today’s Answers:

  1. Lady A
  2. Justin Guarini
  3. Craving You
  4. Midland
  5. Darius Rucker
Listen Live