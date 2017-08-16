Shania Twain Cast in John Travolta’s Racing Film

Shania Twain will be starring alongside John Travolta is his new racing film, Trading Paint.

Travolta is set to portray a “down-and-out dirt track racing legend who is drawn back into the winner’s circle after his son, an aspiring driver, joins a competitor’s racing team, and incites an intense and dangerous competition between father and son.”

IMDB reports she will play a character named Becca but no word on who her character will be in comparison.

According to Variety, Twain also joins Michael Madsen, Kevin Dunn and Game of Thrones actor Toby Sebastain.

Crews have begun filming in Atlanta and shooting is scheduled at various locations through mid-September.

Twain also drops her first album since 2002, Now, on September 29th!