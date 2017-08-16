The Pickup on Hand For CMA Fest

The Country Music Hall of Fame has a new exhibit celebrating the life and career of Loretta Lynn. The exhibit, Loretta Lynn: Blue Kentucky Girl, will feature wardrobe, instruments and even a handwritten manuscript of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and is set to run from August 25, 2017 until August 5, 2018.

The Pickup was on hand to bring you several interviews during CMA Fest and now is your chance to relive the event. Tune in August 16 for ABC’s “CMA Fest” TV special hosted by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini.

Country superstar Justin Moore was gave voice to “The Ballad of Claus Jorstad (Devil Stool)” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The wickedly humorous spoof has landed the show an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category.

The latest Pickup and Coming artist, Kali Rose stopped by The Pickup headquarters to talk about her single and 2016 Inspirational Country Song of the Year, “Jesus on the Jukebox.”

While Glenn Campbell may have passed on his music is alive and well. Several stars including Dolly Parton, Charlie Daniels and The Oak Ridge Boys sat down with The Pickup to pay tribute to the late Campbell.

TG Sheppard and Ronnie McDowell celebrate Elvis Presley 40 years after his death at Nashville’s Sun Diner, and The Pickup was on hand to talk with them about Presley, Sam Phillips and Sun Records.