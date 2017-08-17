A “Stranger Things” Pop-Up Bar Is Coming To Logan Square

Calling all Netflix fans – This isn’t a joke or an alternate universe…. a Strangers Things themed POP UP BAR is coming to Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood.

The space next to Emporium Arcade Bar (2363 N. Milwaukee Ave in Logan Square) will be morphing into “The Upside Down.”

It will be open THIS FRIDAY (August 18th) at 7 p.m and will run through the end of September.

Similar to the Saved By The Bell pop up restaurant, the bar will be decorated to resemble scenes from the hit thriller, including Byers’ living room.

The most exciting part however will definitely be the alcoholic drinks, which will taste like different themes in the show.

Choices include 2 slushies and a scotch and coffee combo.

No word on whether or not there is a waffle inspired drink or even a serving of waffles and syrup.

the portal to The Upside Down opens this Friday at 7pm…. BYO flashlight! 🔦 A post shared by The Upside Down (@upsidedownchicago) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

Get all the hours and more info HERE! (There’s a warning to BYO flashlight, just saying.)

Maybe if we’re lucky, Eleven might even show up?!

our pal @frangk_ is getting close to wrapping up this amazing hand painted "011" mural on our front wall! we can't wait to see everyone in The Upside Down tomorrow night! 🔦 A post shared by The Upside Down (@upsidedownchicago) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

All we know for sure is that things are definitely about to take a strange turn.