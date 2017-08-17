Chris Stapleton, Alan Jackson Join 11th Annual ACM Honors Performance Lineup

By Scott T. Sterling

Alan Jackson and Chris Stapleton are the latest artists added to the performance lineup for the 11th Annual ACM Honors, set for broadcast on CBS on Sept. 15.

They join an already stacked roster of performers that includes Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Vince Gill, George Strait, Hillary Scott and more.

A slew of presenters have also been revealed, with Jason Aldean, Bobby Bones, Ross Copperman, Vince Gill, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and Maren Morris among those who will be handing out awards on the big night.

The show, dedicated to celebrating the special honorees and off-camera category winners from the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards will be recorded on August 23 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.