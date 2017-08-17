RUMOR MILL – Gwen Stefani Turns Down Pregnancy Rumors!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are a power couple so it’s understandable that people kind of lose it when the rumor mill begins churning out pregnancy news.

However, Gwen is not here for any of that and is setting the record straight – her and Blake are NOT expecting a pop-country baby!

A source debunked the rumors, telling Hollywood life, “Gwen is most definitely not pregnant.”

“Blake has been low-key hoping for a while that they might have a happy accident and Gwen would wind up pregnant again but for now that is simply not the case,” the source added.

The rumors began after Stefani, 47, stepped out wearing a flow dress and sporting a “baby bump.”

The source acknowledge the photos stating, “Gwen is so tiny, if she has a big lunch, she can appear to be 3 months along.”

So that’s that. Gwen isn’t pregnant, she just had a hearty lunch people.

And while they aren’t expecting, they also aren’t NOT trying.

The couple, who started dating in 2015, are reportedly “leaving things to chance and fate” so you could very well see some little Shelton’s running around soon!