Taylor Swift Begins Donations to Support Sexual Assault Victims

By Robyn Collins

Following a widely-publicized courtroom victory, Taylor Swift has made a large donation to help victims of sexual assault and plans to continue giving.

Following her legal victory, the singer pledged to support organizations that would help women in similar situations.

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” Swift said in a statement. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Mariska Hargitay’s Joyful Heart Foundation is among the first organizations to receive money from Swift, reports Billboard. The company’s CEO, Maile Zambuto, called the donation, “an extremely generous financial investment in the movement to end sexual violence.”

“Taylor is aware of the Joyful Heart Foundation and follows our work,” said Zambuto. “Her team got in touch with me and we talked a lot about her commitment, all along throughout this ordeal, to wanting to be of service to survivors.”

A victim of sexual assault herself, Zambuto said, “I think it was really important to see someone like Taylor stand up to her abuser so publicly because there’s so much secrecy and shame associated with sexual assault.”

“Taylor had a choice to do this quietly ― to risk less ― and instead, she took this path as a survivor and as a symbol of strength and a source for so many survivors who feel really alone.”

The funds will go towards healing programs, educational and advocacy work.