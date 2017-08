Over the last 12 months, who do you think made the most money?

Not Jennifer Lawrence. She slipped 2 spots after being #1 the last two years.

Emma Stone!

Top 10:

1. Emma Stone, $26.0 million

2. Jennifer Aniston, $25.5 million

3. Jennifer Lawrence, $24.0 million

4. Melissa McCarthy, $18.0 million

5. Mila Kunis, $15.5 million

6. Emma Watson and Charlize Theron, both with $14 million

8. Cate Blanchett and Julia Roberts, both with $12 million

10. Amy Adams, $11.5 million

