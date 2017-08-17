Thomas Rhett B-Stage Album Release Party Tickets On-Sale Tomorrow!

UPDATE: The Thomas Rhett limited edition bundles which includes a t-shirt, a copy of his new album “Life Changes,” plus entry to his Chicago B-Stage album release concert on 9/8 at Joe’s Live Rosemont go on-sale THIS Friday, August 18th at 6PM.
Better have quick fingers because this will sell out FAST!!
The Chicago B-Stage Bundle includes the following:
- 1 Life Changes Standard CD + Signed Album Booklet
- 1 Digital Album (including the “Instant” Grat Tracks as each becomes available)
- 1 Limited Edition Event T-Shirt (Adult Unisex Sizes Small – 2X available)
- 1 General Admission Entry to Thomas Rhett’s Album Release Event: Live! From The B-Stage in Chicago
Date: Friday, September 8th, 2017
Doors: 5:00 PM CT
Interview & Performance: 7:00 PM CT
Venue: Joe’s Live, Rosemont IL – All ages event.
NOTE Limit of 2 bundles per fan. The name on the Shipping Address must match the name and valid Government-issued picture ID of one of the fans at the door. You will NOT be able to change your Shipping Address name after check-out.
Signed CD and T-Shirt will be shipped to arrive on or after September 8th.