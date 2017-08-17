Thomas Rhett is Heading to the Miss America Competition!

Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

As a judge… duh!

Thomas Rhett has a lot of ladies in his life lately – his wife Lauren, his daughter Willa Gray and his new born baby girl Ada James.

And now, the ladies competing in the Miss America competition.

The country star has been tapped as one of four celebrity judges for the competition.

Rhett will join singer Jordin Sparks, People and Entertainment Weekly Editorial Director Jess Cagle and actress/model Molly Sims for the annual show.

Cold Swindle, who was on the judges panel in 2016, took some advice from Brett Eldredge, which I believe can help out Rhett: practice your poker face.

The pageant airs September 10th on ABC!

