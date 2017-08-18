Air & Water Show Preview – Ever Wondered What It’s Like To Be Up in One of Those Planes?

You’ve probably been hearing planes zooming past your office window all week if you work in downtown.

Those jets zooming at supersonic speeds are practicing for the annual Air and Water show, which is happening THIS WEEKEND. (August 19 and 20th!)

We’ve always wondered what it was like to take on the sky in a rhythmic formation (cue Beyonce), so we hopped in one of the planes during this year’s media day.

It was… AMAZING. THRILLING. and SCARY AS HELL.

First off, this is the plane we’re talking about. It’s called an “AeroShell” and it does some wild things. You’ll see.

This is what it looks like when you’re sitting inside with your incredible and knowledgable pilot Mark Henley.

Glance out the window and you’ll see this:

And this:

And more planes right next to you because #SquadGoals

This is what it looks like when you go upside down…. seriously, hold on!

(If this looks fun, just watch the video in the player ABOVE!)

And this is one of the majestic F22’s that you’ll see over the weekend if you look up at the sky.

Enjoy the Air and Water Show this weekend. For all details including times and where to watch, click HERE!