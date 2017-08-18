AUDIO: Stylz & Roman Talk To Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum About What To Expect From This Weekend’s Show

Lady Antebellum will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater this weekend, but before that, Dave Haywood of the group called in to the show!

Haywood told Stylz and Roman that “We don’t try and take ourselves too seriously…”

That probably explains why they did a parody of Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road” called “Party In A Bathrobe.”

What’s Sam Hunt think of it?

Well, he hasn’t said anything to Lady A yet.

Is there a possible beef there?

No, but the boys had fun joking with Dave about it!

Dave Haywood also went into detail about how having a horn section on this tour changes everything, what it’s like to have the song of the summer in “You Look Good” and whether or not you’ll see him in a bathrobe on stage Saturday!