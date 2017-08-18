AUDIO: Stylz & Roman Talk To Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum About What To Expect From This Weekend’s Show

Filed Under: Body Like A Back Road, concert, Drinking, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, horn section, Lady Antebellum, Need You Now, Party In A Bathrobe, Sam Hunt, Tinley Park, You Look Good
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CMT)

Lady Antebellum will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater this weekend, but before that, Dave Haywood of the group called in to the show!

Haywood told Stylz and Roman that “We don’t try and take ourselves too seriously…”

That probably explains why they did a parody of Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road” called “Party In A Bathrobe.”

What’s Sam Hunt think of it?

Well, he hasn’t said anything to Lady A yet.

Is there a possible beef there?

No, but the boys had fun joking with Dave about it!

Dave Haywood also went into detail about how having a horn section on this tour changes everything, what it’s like to have the song of the summer in “You Look Good” and whether or not you’ll see him in a bathrobe on stage Saturday!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live