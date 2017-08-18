GET THE GUIDE: Air & Water Show In Chicago This Weekend!

Everyone will flock to the downtown Chicago beaches, rooftop decks and high rises along the lake for the best view of this weekend’s Air & Water Show.

The Blue Angels are back! You’ll see six blue and gold U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornets Military and civilian aircraft will take over the skies over North Avenue Beach. Here is a guide to the show and performers.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug 20. Practice10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

Where: The lakefront from North Avenue to Navy Pier is prime location to watch. The pedestrian access points at Lake Shore Drive, the parks and the playing fields are also great and less crowded.

You can also see it from the water. The Odyssey, Spirit of Chicago and Mystic Blue will have morning and afternoon cruises (tickets are around $54 and more). The Seadog runs its regular schedule. Contact 866-305-2469 and book tickets before they sell out.

Bring: Picnic blankets, chairs and coolers, sunscreen, sunglasses, water, earplugs and binoculars. Must walk bicycles.

Don’t Bring: Alcohol, grills, fireworks, tents, balloons, kites, weapons, flagpoles and pets (except service animals)

Full list of performers is HERE.