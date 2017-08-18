Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Scott From Manteno

Stylz and Roman may have been broadcasting live from Wrigley Field, but that didn’t stop them from playing Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!

Today’s contestant, Scott, wasn’t from the North Side, but the South!

We’re not even talking the South Side, were talking way South in Manteno!

Today’s Questions:

Gary LeVox brought his sixteen year old daughter for a duet during a recent show in Battle Creek, Michigan. What group is LeVox a part of? (Rascal Flatts) Ashley Monroe just gave birth to son Dalton earlier this month. Her husband John Danks used to play for what Chicago team? (White Sox) A Showtime TV special that’s all about this couple’s current Soul 2 Soul tour will air on that cable network in November. Who are the headliners on the Soul 2 Soul tour? (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) Rascal Flatts and Billy Ray Cyrus will give Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus‘ team members some help during Season 13 of this TV show. What show is it? (The Voice) This group announced that they’ll be doing what they call a Dive Bar tour to support their new album Happy Endings. That tour stops in Chicago at Bub City on August 22nd. What is the name of this group? (Old Dominion)

If you ever want to play, email Stylz and Roman at Morning@US99.com!