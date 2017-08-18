Those Pesky Robocalls About a Free Cruise Could Get You Free $$$

This may actually pay for a future cruise someday.

Let’s set the scene: The phone rings, you pick it up and hear a telemarketing robocall advertising a free cruise on the other line.

It’s annoying and it happens way too often.

If you have no idea what I’m talking about, consider yourself lucky.

If you do, you’ll be happy to know that after all the suffering, there might be a light at the end of the tunnel because you may qualify for compensation as a thank you for enduring all that emotioanl trauma.

I’m kidding… well, only about the emotional trauma part.

The money part is 100% real.

The class action lawsuit, Charvat v. Carnival et al claims that Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line allowed Resort Marketing Group to make robo calls offering free cruises with the lines and in doing so violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

That basically means, if your number is included in the lawsuit, you can win up to $900.

Owners/subscribers/users of a landline or cell phone that received that call between 2009 and 2014 qualify to get up to $300 a call for up to three calls maximum, with the final payout being roughly $900.

You must first check if your number is included in the settlement and if it is, you can file your claim.

