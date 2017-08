Are you looking to score free tickets to see Kip Moore? Well here’s your chance! Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa in Michigan City, Indiana doesn’t want you to miss out on this amazing country event. It’s all going down at US*99’S ‘First Listen’ on September 14th at Joe’s Bar in Chicago. Just enter your information below to enter. It’s that simple!

Special thanks to Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, Indiana.

Must be at least 21 years of age or older to enter and win.