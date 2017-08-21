Family helping Lauren Akins with daughters as TR is back on the road

It’s only been about a week since Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins family went from a party of 3 to a party of 4. And as crazy as it would already be having TWO daughters under the age of 2 at home, multiply that by the fact that Thomas had to go back on the road to finish up his Home Team Tour.

How is Lauren doing it all on her own? Well luckily, she’s not having to… thanks to family & friends, Lauren has been surrounded by loving, willing and able people to help her out while her hubby is singing to thousands!

As you might imagine, Willa Gray has come to love her little sister Ada James already, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been some growing pains along the way!

“I know everyone is wondering about WG & AJ and how there doing together 😘 honestly it’s taken WG a little bit of adjusting,” Lauren shared on Instagram. “She LOVES Ada now. We’re just working on being ‘gentle’ right now, haha.”

It’s not only taking care of her daughters that Lauren has on her plate, however, she also is still recovering from delivering Ada & their house of 4 is really a house of 6!!! We can’t forget their two fur-babies as well!!

“I think it’s impossible for me to recover, take care of our two pups and a newborn and a 21 month old all at the same time,” shared Lauren. “[Willa’s] been staying with family and friends off and on, especially when Thomas Rhett leaves.”

Mom, babies & pups are surrounded by love & support while daddy is away, so as Lauren says, “all is right in our world.”

PS — ICYMI, Willa Gray & Ada James meeting each other for the very first time!!!