Martina McBride Announces Joyful Christmas Tour

Just hear those country holiday tunes jingle-ing, ring-ting tingle-ing, too!
Martina McBride just gave us a Christmas surprise in August by announcing her first-ever Christmas tour.
Gone are the days of listening to the same ole’ X-mas songs over and over again!
The “Joy of Christmas” tour will kicks off in Biloxi, Miss. on November 24.
It will stop at The Virginia Theatre in Champaign, Ill on Dec. 14th so start planning your road trip now!
“The Joy of Christmas is a magical show full of beautiful scenery and classic beloved Christmas music as well as a few hits from my career. It’s a show for the whole family,” McBride says in a press release. “With this tour we create a sort of Christmas winter wonderland. If this show doesn’t leave you full of the Christmas spirit I’m not sure what will!”
In addition to spreading Christmas joy, McBride is also celebrating 25 years in country music and of course, gives fans a huge ‘thank you!’
“I think it comes down to the fans. If they hadn’t been interested, I wouldn’t have had a 25-year career,” she admits. “I have great fans and I think I was really lucky to find great songs and songs that made a difference in people’s lives. Songs like ‘Independence Day,’ ‘Concrete Angel’ and ‘A Broken Wing’ and even ‘This One’s for the Girls.’ When you create something that people take ownership in and bring into their lives and attach meaning to, that’s big.”
Full list of tour dates below:
Nov. 24 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Beau Ridge Theatre
Nov. 25 — Lake Charles, La. @ L’Auberge Casino
Nov. 26 — Fort Smith, Ark. @ First National Bank of Fort Smith Exhibit Hall
Nov. 29 — Troy, Ohio @ Hobart Arena
Nov. 30 — Paducah, Ky. @ Carson Center
Dec. 1 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Center
Dec. 2 — Manhattan, Kan. @ McCain Auditorium
Dec. 7 — Wabash, Ind. @ Honeywell Center
Dec. 8 — Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino
Dec. 9 — Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino
Dec. 14 — Champaign, Ill. @ The Virginia Theatre
Dec. 15 — Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort and Casino
Dec. 16 — Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort and Casino
Dec. 20 — Norfolk, Va. @ Chrysler Hall Theatre
Dec. 21 — Red Bank, N.J. @ Count Basie Theatre
Dec. 22 — Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre