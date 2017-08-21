Meaning behind Thomas Rhett’s daughters’ names

There’s a lot behind a name, especially Thomas Rhett’s two beautiful girls (under the age of 2!!!), Willa Gray & Ada James.

As you know, Thomas Rhett & his wife Lauren fell in love with their daughter Willa Gray after meeting her at an orphanage in Uganda. After nearly a year going through the adoption process, the couple FINALLY got to bring their daughter home. To represent all she’s already gone through in her life, and to pay homage to Thomas’ mom’s dad, who was named Willard, they chose Willa. Willard also translates to “innately brave” which of course Willa is, given everything she’s already been through.

Gray is in honor of Lauren’s brother, Grayson. Who Thomas says has a wonderful personality, and is someone they love very much.

As for their newborn Ada James?

Well Thomas WAS joking that they named her after Ada, Oklahoma — aka Blake Shelton’s hometown. But the TRUE story is, Lauren had a reoccurring dream where she would hear the name Ada.

James comes from Thomas’ uncle (his dad’s brother) James Elias.

Beautiful names with wonderful meanings.

