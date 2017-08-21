US99 First Listen with Kip Moore at Joe’s Bar in Chicago

US*99 presents an exclusive new event series called the US*99 First Listen concert!

Kip Moore’s latest album ‘Slowheart,’ releases on Friday, September 8th. Purchase it now and you will receive a download of the album PLUS a ticket for the US*99 First Listen concert with Kip Moore on Thursday, September 14th at Joe’s Bar in Chicago.

In addition to new music, you’ll also get to hear favorites like ‘More Girls Like You,’ ‘Somethin’ Bout A Truck,’ ‘Running For You,’ and many more. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts at 8:30pm and it’s only $13.25 plus applicable fees and you get the new album and a ticket to the show!

Get Tickets at TICKETWEB.COM

SPONSORED BY BLUE CHIP CASINO, HOTEL AND SPA IN MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA AND COORS LIGHT