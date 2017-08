Meeting your idols is pretty cool, but then getting to tour with them is next level.

That’s exactly what happened with Kelsea Ballerini.

She told Stylz and Roman backstage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park that she met tour mates Lady Antebellum as a fan back when she was 13 or 14….and now she’s on tour with them!

Talk about coming full circle!

Stylz and Roman also talk to her about her love for Luke Bryan, her recent engagement and more!