VIDEO: Lady Antebellum Tells Stylz & Roman Why You Should Never Google Hillary Scott’s Name!

Filed Under: bathrobes, Google, Hillary Scott, Lady Antebellum, pornm star, pregnancy, Sam Hunt, Social Media, Twins

Before they hit the stage in Tinley Park on Saturday, Lady Antebellum talked with Stlyz and Roman!

So, why shouldn’t’ you Google Hillary Scoot’s name?

She told Stylz and Roman that they were a little late scooping up their names on social media and a porn star with the same name as her had already scooped it up!

Opps!

News broke last week that not one, but two of the members of lady A are expecting….and one of them is having twins!

You’ll find out that, why Stylz and Roman did this interview in bathrobes and more!

 

 

