Drew Scott Reportedly Joining Season 25 of “DWTS”

Filed Under: Drew Scott, Property Brothers
(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images for KPMG)

Dancing with the Stars will be seeing double this season.

Twins will be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy on the upcoming 25th season!

People reports the show will feature Total Divas actress Nikki Bella and Property Brothers host Drew Scott.

RELATED: ‘Property Brothers’ Jonathan And Drew Scott’s Music Video For ‘Let The Light Shine In’

Their twins – Brie Bella and Jonathan Scott – will not be participating but will most likely be on hand, cheering their siblings on!

The series returns Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC.

Last season, Rashad Jennings took home the coveted award with Cubs’ David Ross taking second place.

