Win Tickets to Phil Vassar Live in Concert

Are you looking to score free tickets to see Phil Vassar? Well here’s your chance! US*99 doesn’t want you to miss out on this amazing country event. It’s all going down at Sideouts Sports Tavern Friday August 25th. Just enter your information below to enter. It’s that simple!

Special thanks to US*99 and Sideouts Sports Tavern!