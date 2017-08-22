Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Giuseppe From Hampshire

Giuseppe from Hampshire thought he was ready to take on Roman this morning!
But he learned, like many others, that it’s much easier to play in the car than it’s is in person!
But don’t worry Giuseppe, we still love ya!
If you want to play, email Stylz and Roman at Mornings@US99.com.
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Kelsea Ballerini said that her co-host on the CMA Fest special that aired last week is just like her…except that he’s a boy. Who did Ballerini host the CMA Fest with? (Thomas Rhett)
- Taylor Swift prevailed in her court case over a DJ named David Mueller that she accused of touching her inappropriately. What city did these allegations happen in? (Denver)
- This “Hurricane” singer is hitting the road for his “Don’t Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour.” The closest he’ll get us is Milwaukee on October 12 and Springfield on October 21st. Who is he? (Luke Combs)
- Brad Paisley says that performing music on stage helped him prepare for his “Comedy Rodeo” TV special. Where is that special airing on? (Netflix)
- This country singer, best known for songs like “9 to 5” and “Islands In The Stream” will release her first children’s album in the fall. Who is she? (Dolly Parton)