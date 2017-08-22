Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Yessenia From The South East Side

If you haven’t already, email Mornings@US99.com and get in on your chance to take down Roman in the College of Country Knowledge!
Today, Yessenia from the South East Side tried to take down Roman!
Was she successful….or did she fall short like over a hundred people before her?
Take a listen and find out!
- There’s rumors that Blake Shelton is working with his GF on a Christmas album. Who is his girlfriend? (Gwen Stefani)
- Brett Eldredge is from downstate Paris, Illinois but went to college in DuPage County. What school is it? (Elmhurst College)
- Dustin Lynch announced that he’s going out on tour with Michael Ray, LANCO and Maren Morris’ fiancée. Who is it? (Ryan Hurd)
- If you follow this group on social media, you’ll notice that bassist Cameron Duddy is often not wearing pants. What group is Duddy a part of? (Midland)
- Singer Gretchen Wilson is a huge fan of this former boy band singer. Who is it? (Harry Styles)