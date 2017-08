Depending on where you were, you either got a great look at yesterday’s total solar eclipse or you couldn’t see anything!

Stylz tried to watch, but it was too cloudy where he was at.

Roman, on the other hand, had much better luck and got to experience the eclipse with his three year old son!

The eclipse meant a lot of things to a lot of people, but wait till you hear caller Becca’s spin on it!

(Don’t worry, it’s really positive!)